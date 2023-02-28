Bill Pappas Sells 11,345 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,788. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

