Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 211.0% in February

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 211.0% from the January 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday.

Biophytis Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BPTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 56,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,990. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

