Bison Wealth LLC Buys 5,072 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. 141,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.