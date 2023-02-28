Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.38. 412,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

