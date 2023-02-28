Bison Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 312,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

