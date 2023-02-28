Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 590 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 537,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,103. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.