Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 595,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,280. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

