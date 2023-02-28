Bison Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 242.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 427,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Ready Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.