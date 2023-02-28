BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $287.92 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $287.92 million and $3,921.25 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $23,195.62 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00219127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

