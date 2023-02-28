Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.50 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $132.31 or 0.00570479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $189.50 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00177669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,324,812 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

