Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.50 Million (BCH)

Feb 28th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $132.31 or 0.00570479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $189.50 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00177669 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042578 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,324,812 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

