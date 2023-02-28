Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $295.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $295.72 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.89 or 0.00072964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00186071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00050860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.