Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10.59 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00187962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.