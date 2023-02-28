BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 82.6% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.90. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 20.68.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

