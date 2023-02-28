BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,522,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.82% of CME Group worth $4,343,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.33. 172,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,629. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

