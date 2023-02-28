BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,833,395 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,118,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,833,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of Newmont worth $3,829,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

