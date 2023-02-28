BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 275.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 37,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
