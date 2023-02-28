BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 275.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 37,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

