BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,392. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

