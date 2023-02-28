Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,224. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

