Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

