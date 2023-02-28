Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,988 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,615,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,000.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. 291,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,949. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

