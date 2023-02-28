Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. 66,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

