BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %

TSE FM opened at C$27.92 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.