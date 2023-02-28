BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

