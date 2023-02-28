BNB Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $301.80 or 0.01301238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.65 billion and $338.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,247 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

