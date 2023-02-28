BNB Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $301.80 or 0.01301238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.65 billion and $338.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,247 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,895,446.207624 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 303.97595861 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1197 active market(s) with $391,521,824.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
