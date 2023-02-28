BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.85.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,676. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.90. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,243,292,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

