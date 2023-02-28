Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in February

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the January 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 8,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

