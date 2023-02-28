boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Panmure Gordon cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

boohoo group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

