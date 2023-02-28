Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,585.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,034.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.