Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $818,195.18

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $80.81 million and $818,195.18 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

