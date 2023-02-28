Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 23,976 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.30 and a 200-day moving average of $307.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

