Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,115 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CNX Resources worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

