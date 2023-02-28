Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 469,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

