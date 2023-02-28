Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,037. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

