Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $23.56 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of BK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 328,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

