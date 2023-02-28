Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $31.16 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,510 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Huntsman worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after buying an additional 384,792 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

