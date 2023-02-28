Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.40 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.