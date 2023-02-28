Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $112.22. 51,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

