Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)
