Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

