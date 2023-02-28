Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $585.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.