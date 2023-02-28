Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Position Cut by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

BRMK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.