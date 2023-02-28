Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,836. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $680.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
