Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target at $87.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ERFSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12.

Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

