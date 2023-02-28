Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $30.22

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.