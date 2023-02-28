Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$29.44

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ci Capital lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.96 and a 12-month high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

