Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 9,768,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,185,688. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

