Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up about 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 818,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,668. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.18 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

