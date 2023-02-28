Buckhead Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,217. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.