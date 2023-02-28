Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TGT traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,341. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

