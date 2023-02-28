Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 24,735 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

