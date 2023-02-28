Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

ORCL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,927. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

